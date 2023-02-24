ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Priya: Making large-scale transformation happen is difficult, and that's okay. Often it feels hard because one or more of the ingredients is missing. That might be something that's missing right from the start, or something you've lost sight of as you've been on your journey, and that can manifest in different ways. We're going to talk about how it feels when one of those ingredients is missing.

Tom: You want to set the transformation ambition from the outset, and communicate that in a clear and concise way. However, if you haven't done enough work on your ambition and objectives, people will be confused about what it is you're trying to change and why. You need a central vision that acts as a North Star to anchor your transformation and the team or else they won't understand what success is or when you've got there. This will lead to wasted effort, people pulling in the wrong direction or multiple initiatives that overlap.

Priya: This is not only taxing for the transformation team but can be exhausting for leaders too. And this will trickle down to wider stakeholders. If you can't articulate the value of this transformation to your shareholders, your customers and your employees, it's difficult to make fundamental decisions around what the transformation needs to be and to whom.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.