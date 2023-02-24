ARTICLE

Anushka: Transformation is ambitious and when done right, it promises great benefits for anyone's organisation. However, it's also often complex, challenging, and it can be quite daunting. If you really want to achieve the right outcomes. There are a few key things that need to be considered: ambition and objectives, leadership and commitment, skills and experience and the delivery approach. Successful transformation doesn't need just one, but all of these ingredients to come together. That's building the will and the means, as well as creating the clarity and capability.

Mike: The most successful transformation leaders are the ones that have that rounded understanding and the experience to back it up. When programmes start to fall short of expectation, you often see people hone in on just one of these four ingredients. People are naturally drawn to their own specialism, which is normal, and it's understandable for them to focus on problems in their area. However, in our experience, transformation challenges are often caused because of issues across all four areas. For example, developing a great strategy requires putting people at the heart of what you're trying to achieve. It's not just an academic process. Successful governance of large programmes requires leaders to be bought in, feel accountable, and be prepared to sponsor at all levels.

Anushka: Leaders also need to recognise what their organisation is capable of in terms of people and the skills that they possess. We often see really common challenges, such as a mismatch between the central vision and local implementation, or conflicting goals between transformation measures and individual performance and incentives. But without looking at all four areas together, it can be really hard to understand the root cause of the issue and what actually needs to be done to resolve it. It doesn't matter where you are on your journey, whether you're just getting started or you're well underway. These four ingredients will be key in bridging that gap between ambition and outcomes.

