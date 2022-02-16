Hey! You there!

Yes, you – in the figure-hugging jumpsuit. Why are you hanging upside-down from that building?

Radioactive spider, you say? Tell me more...

Every superhero has an origin story – and you probably know lots of them. Whether it's a poorly planned scientific experiment, distinctly unethical military program, or being transformed from the norm by the nuclear gloop ('80s kids – I see you!), every single superhero has one.

Why are origin stories important?

The answer is in the question. It's all about the "why".

They explain why a multi-billionaire spends his nights cruising the streets of Gotham City looking for perps, and why you wouldn't like Dr. Banner when he's angry.

They give readers, viewers, consumers of these stories a simple, memorable explanation for how these superhero characters act in the world. They justify, on some level, the incredible feats they perform and the fantastical situations they find themselves in.

In a market environment full of people doing the same sort of thing as you, why should investors choose to invest their money with you? How do you ensure that when an investor is thinking about mid-market DACH health-tech investing, they think of you or your firm?

Tell them a story that is not only memorable, but also explains why you can be trusted with their money: give them a simple, human explanation of why it should be obvious that you are good at what you do.

The building blocks of a good origin story

Why was your firm founded?

Who were the founders?

What are their backgrounds?

What problem did they set out to solve?

Why did they care about solving this problem?

What obstacles did they have to overcome?

How is this still relevant to the firm (how is it represented within the firm's culture)

A good origin story is the platform from which your story is told. It's what ties everything together.

It's a simple way for investors to justify to themselves why you are good at what you do – and why they should advance your case within their investment team.

So, give some purpose to your presence. Tell the audience, in a memorable manner, why they should care.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.