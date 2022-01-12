ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this epidsode

Aasmah talks to Violette, founder of beauty brand VIOLETTE_FR, about finding her way to a career as a make-up artist, the importance of diversity and sustainability in beauty and how her mistakes have helped shape the path she is on.

self

Podcast host: Aasmah Mir

Aasmah Mir is an award winning broadcaster and journalist. She currently co-hosts the Breakfast Show on Times Radio and writes a regular column for The Times.

Guest | Violette

French makeup artist turned beauty entrepreneur, Violette has nearly 20 years of experience in the industry with global positions held at Christian Dior, Sephora, Estee Lauder and now creative director at Guerlain. Born into a creative world, Violette attended art school where her true appreciation for the arts ignited her inspiration to build her brand VIOELTTE_FR in 2021.

Much of Violette's success as a brand owner can be attributed to her understanding of her audience and building a loyal community of 417,000 on Instagram and 302,000 subscribers on YouTube over the years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.