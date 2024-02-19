Recently there has been a real shift in perception around apprenticeships, with a desire from businesses to increase their number of apprentices.

Now in the third year of our legal apprenticeship scheme, covering both solicitor and paralegal career paths, I can see why.



Personally, it's been amazing to see the journey of our intake over the years - as our apprentices have joined the profession from a diverse range of backgrounds and are now flourishing. We've captured examples of our apprentices sharing their experiences of working on a High Court trial, discussing with our partners about their respective journeys into law, and now spreading the word further about the benefits of apprenticeships through their own networks.

In 2023, we expanded our apprenticeship offering further with our first intake of IT Support Technician & Azure Cloud apprentices. They are all such an impressive and active group, I am continuously inspired by their talent, commitment and enthusiasm.

As we come towards the end of National Apprenticeship Week, its brilliant to see this topic on the forefront of people's minds. It's essential to keep this momentum going throughout the year, so as to effect real change and impact when it comes to moving the needle forward for social mobility - both in the legal industry and further afield.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.