The Online Safety Act has received Royal Assent. The Act sets out a comprehensive legislative package which focuses on combating illegal content online and "lawful but harmful" content to children online, as well as measures empowering adult users to avoid "lawful but harmful" content. This sits alongside greater accountability for online platforms and search engines, and protections for freedom of speech.

The Act establishes a tiered, risk-based approach, with larger/higher risk online platforms and services being subject to greater regulation. It will be enforced by Ofcom and is backed by fines of up to £18 million or 10% of annual worldwide for non-compliance, and potential criminal liability for directors for certain breaches.

