ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of Legitimately Interesting, Hannah Crowther and Jamie Drucker discuss the UK's brand new Online Safety Act. They review the background to the legislation, who it applies to, the range of obligations and the Act's enforcement regime.

Find all the episodes as we release them here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn to find more interesting content like this.

Note: All information was correct at the time of recording.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.