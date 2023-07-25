UK:
Smart Data – An Unloved Corner Of The DPDI (No. 2) Bill (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This vlog from Chris Kemp is about Part 3 of the DPDI (No. 2)
Bill – the significant if slightly underreported Smart Data
proposals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from UK
The Online Safety Bill
Weightmans
Following the Bill through Parliament we look at the scope of the Bill, the legal requirements and offer some tips to help you prepare your business.
Gambling Comparative Guide
Memery Crystal
Gambling Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Social Media – Be Careful What You Post!
Higgs LLP
It can take decades to build a reputation – but seconds for it to be destroyed, writes Matt Dudley, a Partner in the Higgs LLP Dispute Resolution and Litigation team.