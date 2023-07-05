ARTICLE

UK: Data Breaches Myth Busted By The ICO And The NCSC (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The UK's ICO and NCSC recently published a joint vlog dispelling a number of myths and assumptions regarding data breaches, and what to do in the aftermath of a breach. Deirdre Moynihan takes a look.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.