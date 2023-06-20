UK:
Update On UK Proposals For Text And Data Mining Rights (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Deirdre Moynihan covers the latest updates regarding the
UK's proposals to introduce some form of text and data mining
right in the UK
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from UK
Celebrating LGBTQ+ Icons - Elton John
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
Throughout Pride month, Shepherd and Wedderburn's PRIDE Network members will release a series of articles on LGBTQ+ Icons. These individuals have created a lasting impact and influence on society...
Fighting The Online Fakers
Rouse
The counterfeiting industry is growing, with Europol estimating that illegal counterfeit goods represents as much as 2.5% of world trade, or approximately $461 billion in total.
CMA Enforcement Action On Dark Patterns
Herrington Carmichael
On 30 November 2022, the CMA announced the start of an investigation into whether the Emma Sleep Group's use of online urgency claims breaches consumer...