UK:
Lessons From The Dot-com Crash (Podcast)
In the year 2000 the Dot-com bubble burst. The stock market
value of internet-based companies had surged in the previous months
and years. Suddenly their world collapsed. Many went bust and
disappeared. In this episode of Business Studies we explore what
happened, why it happened and what lessons can be learned and
applied to the modern-day, when public and private markets are
recovering from another sharp drop in the value of tech-based
businesses. To do that we speak to Rob Hornby, the managing
director for AlixPartners, the consultancy firm, in London...
To view the podcast please click here.
