UK:
What Happens When Data Retention Intersects With A Law Firm's Regulatory Duties? (Video)
01 February 2023
Kemp IT Law
Richard Kemp looks at how should law firms approach data
retention, and what are the key legal aspects they should bear in
mind?
This video is based on pieces we've contributed with 3Kites
for the Navigating LegalTech column in the Global Legal Post:
https://www.globallegalpost.com/topics/navigating-legaltech
VIDEO
