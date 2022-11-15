UK:
What Happens When A Core System Goes End Of Life? (Video)
15 November 2022
Kemp IT Law
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This vlog is based on pieces we've contributed with Paul
Longhurst, director of 3Kites for the Navigating LegalTech column
in the Global Legal Post.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from UK
Ads & Brands Law Digest: October 2022
Lewis Silkin
Welcome to the October 2022 edition of our Digest, covering legal and regulatory developments from the last few weeks relevant to advertising, marketing and brand-owning businesses.
The 25 Most Innovative Sports Teams In The World
Marks & Clerk
It is commonly understood that in 21st Century elite level sport investment is a must for any team who simply wishes to even just stand still. While the public perception of investment in ...