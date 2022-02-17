Time: 08.30 – 10.00, Thursday 10th March 2022
Format: Webinar
Fuelled by rising client expectations, competitive pressures and the pandemic, 'as a Service' delivery of everything tech has become the engine of digital transformation for professional firms. The cloud is now 'normal', and not even 'new normal' anymore.
Our webinar on moving to the cloud brings together two of the UK's leading specialists to identify latest market practice and help firms' senior and IT management successfully navigate and optimise their Cloud projects.
08.30 – 08.35
Welcome – Paul Longhurst, 3Kites
08.35 – 08.50:
Introduction - 3Kites:
08.50 – 09.05:
Commercial and technical aspects - 3Kites:
09.05 – 09.20:
Contract and regulation Richard Kemp, Partner, Kemp IT Law:
09.20 – 09.35:
Data and cloud projects - 3Kites:
09.35 – 09.50:
From on-prem to in-cloud Deirdre Moynihan, Partner, Kemp IT Law:
09.50 – 10.00:
Q&A/discussion
10.00:
Session closes
There will be no charge for this event.
3Kites is one of the UK's leading specialist tech consultancy to the professional services sector. Respected for its independence and known for its fresh, straightforward thinking, 3Kites has advised the majority of top 200 UK law firms on critical cloud projects. With its unrivalled experience 3Kites consultants advise throughout the project lifecycle, from inception through vendor selection, migration, implementation to go-live and support.
Kemp IT Law is one of the UK's top tech law firms. With recent experience acting for a wide range of top 200 firms on their Cloud contracts with leading vendors, the firm has deep, relevant sector experience of market practice and what professional services firms need for successful Cloud projects.
Together, 3Kites and Kemp IT Law bring an unrivalled wealth of practical experience, insight and guidance to Cloud deals. Join our session to understand what Firms' senior and IT management need to know to successfully navigate the challenges of these strategically critical projects.
