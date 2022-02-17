ARTICLE

UK: Moving Your Law Firm's Applications To The Cloud: Project And Contract Considerations For Success

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Time: 08.30 – 10.00, Thursday 10th March 2022

Format: Webinar

Fuelled by rising client expectations, competitive pressures and the pandemic, 'as a Service' delivery of everything tech has become the engine of digital transformation for professional firms. The cloud is now 'normal', and not even 'new normal' anymore.

Our webinar on moving to the cloud brings together two of the UK's leading specialists to identify latest market practice and help firms' senior and IT management successfully navigate and optimise their Cloud projects.

Register for the webinar here.

08.30 – 08.35 Welcome – Paul Longhurst, 3Kites 08.35 – 08.50: Introduction - 3Kites: what is cloud? Why is it a good thing? What's the direction of travel?

key definitions – speed of deployment – liberating teams 08.50 – 09.05: Commercial and technical aspects - 3Kites: managing cost: why are cloud options so much more expensive?

managing risk: key vendor dependencies/risks and how to manage them

managing integration: what about integration with other systems? 09.05 – 09.20: Contract and regulation Richard Kemp, Partner, Kemp IT Law: vendor contract terms are hardening – what does this mean for your Firm?

what are the GDPR and other constraints and are they really barriers? 09.20 – 09.35: Data and cloud projects - 3Kites: understanding the data requirements - client, regulatory and security;

how do you get your data back? What happens to your data at contract end?

how do you avoid vendor lock-in? 09.35 – 09.50: From on-prem to in-cloud Deirdre Moynihan, Partner, Kemp IT Law: starting with an on prem implementation, how do you make it easy to move to the cloud later? 09.50 – 10.00: Q&A/discussion 10.00: Session closes



There will be no charge for this event.

Register for the webinar here.

3Kites is one of the UK's leading specialist tech consultancy to the professional services sector. Respected for its independence and known for its fresh, straightforward thinking, 3Kites has advised the majority of top 200 UK law firms on critical cloud projects. With its unrivalled experience 3Kites consultants advise throughout the project lifecycle, from inception through vendor selection, migration, implementation to go-live and support.

Kemp IT Law is one of the UK's top tech law firms. With recent experience acting for a wide range of top 200 firms on their Cloud contracts with leading vendors, the firm has deep, relevant sector experience of market practice and what professional services firms need for successful Cloud projects.

Together, 3Kites and Kemp IT Law bring an unrivalled wealth of practical experience, insight and guidance to Cloud deals. Join our session to understand what Firms' senior and IT management need to know to successfully navigate the challenges of these strategically critical projects.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.