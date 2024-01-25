Check out Digital Partner Paul Beare of Paul Beare Ltd's latest article entitled: 5 key things you need to know about starting up in the UK, recently published in the Startup Observer.

Within the article, Paul presents the UK as a 'hugely attractive' place for global businesses to set up an entity due to the highly skilled workforce and ever-developing infrastructure, as well as highlighting the benefits of expanding into the pre-eminent financial centre, rivalled by many other countries around the world.

Paul also comments that 'despite the flow of FDI taking a hit post-Brexit, there are clear signs that much of the disruption caused by the decision to leave the EU has been worked out.'

Explore his article in full here.

