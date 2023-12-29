The third edition of the Global Competition Review (GCR) Guide to Foreign Direct Investment Regulation – edited by Veronica Roberts, competition and foreign investment partner at Herbert Smith Freehills – has now been published online.

The Guide has once again been comprehensively updated for this new edition to reflect important recent developments in the rapidly-evolving FDI regulatory landscape, alongside new chapters on the Australian and US regimes. It draws on the insights and experience of distinguished practitioners to provide in-depth analysis of current global trends in this space, as well as examining the current state of law and direction of travel for regulation in the most important jurisdictions for foreign direct investment.

Veronica Roberts and our FDI experts from across the HSF network – including partners Kyriakos Fountoukakos and Marius Boewe – contributed the UK, EU and Germany sections of this new edition, as well as the Introductory section drawing out the key global trends in foreign direct investment regulation. Each chapter provides practical and timely guidance for dealmakers and their advisors in this fast-moving and increasingly critical area.

The full guide is available here (no subscription required).

