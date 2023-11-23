Fieldfisher hosted a webinar with representatives from the UK Investment Security Unit and our own European FDI partners on the latest trends in FDI enforcement.

Watch video here.

With countries taking a more protectionist approach towards foreign investments, Foreign Direct Investment rules are becoming an increasing risk for UK and European M&A transactions. A plethora of new or expanded FDI regimes are increasing time and cost to transactions.

Miguel Vaz, Partner in our London Competition and FDI practice, moderates a multi-jurisdictional panel, with guest speakers from the UK, as well as Foreign Direct Investment experts from Fieldfisher's offices in France, Germany and Spain.

We are delighted that the panel was joined by Amy Newland, Deputy Director at the UK's Investment Security Unit, representatives from regulatory bodies, industry experts including our lawyers and clients.

This diverse mix of perspectives offers a holistic view of the UK and European Foreign Direct Investment landscape.

If you would like to find out more about the latest trends in foreign direct investment enforcement or talk to the team about your challenges please complete the form attached.

