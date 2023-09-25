Our new #FDIFriday podcast series is now up and running, bringing together experts from our Global Foreign Investment Regulation Group to discuss the rapidly-evolving FDI regulatory landscape in accessible, digestible podcast episodes.

We launched the series last Friday with the first three episodes – an introduction to the UK NSI regime plus spotlight episodes focusing on tech and energy sector M&A – and our next two episodes are also now available with spotlights on the pharma and private capital sectors.

All UK NSI regime episodes are now available here.

New episodes will continue to be released every Friday, so bookmark the #FDIFriday homepage or follow us via your preferred podcast service to ensure you don't miss the latest episodes! Next week we begin our international tour across our network of FDI experts, with jurisdictional spotlights on FDI in the US and Australia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.