We are delighted to launch our new #FDIFriday podcast series, bringing together experts from our Global Foreign Investment Regulation Group to discuss the rapidly-evolving FDI regulatory landscape in accessible, digestible podcast episodes.

Decision-making by FDI agencies tends to be characterised by a lack of transparency, with typically very limited information made publicly available in respect of individual cases. As a result, it can be difficult for investors to understand how the review process is likely to play out in practice and to gauge the potential execution risk for a particular transaction.

Join us as we share our experiences gained from dealing regularly with FDI agencies around the world, offering valuable insights into the review process and identifying some key themes and trends that we are seeing in practice.

We will initially focus on the UK National Security and Investment regime, including the implications for M&A in specific sectors which are particularly in the spotlight at the moment, including tech, energy, pharma and private capital.

We will then go on to consider the most important recent developments in FDI regimes in other jurisdictions across the world, highlighting the key points that transacting parties need to be aware of and offering practical guidance for investors.

The first three episodes in this series are now available to download here, with an introduction to the UK NSI regime sharing our practical insights gained from regularly dealing with the Investment Security Unit, plus spotlight episodes focusing on the tech and energy sectors.

New episodes will be released every Friday, so bookmark the #FDIFriday homepage or follow us via your preferred podcast service to ensure you don't miss the latest episodes!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.