The second edition of the Global Competition Review (GCR) Guide to Foreign Direct Investment Regulation – edited by Veronica Roberts, competition and foreign investment partner at Herbert Smith Freehills – has now been published online.

The Guide has been comprehensively updated to reflect important recent developments in the fast-moving Foreign Investment Regulatory landscape. It draws on the insights and experience of distinguished practitioners to provide in-depth analysis of current global trends in this space, as well as examining the current state of law and direction of travel for regulation in the most important jurisdictions for foreign direct investment.

Veronica Roberts and our FDI experts from across the HSF network – including partners Kyriakos Fountoukakos, Daniel Vowden and Marius Boewe– contributed the UK, EU and Germany sections of this new edition, as well as the Introductory section drawing out the key global trends in foreign direct investment regulation. Each chapter provides practical and timely guidance in this rapidly-evolving area.

The full guide is available here.

