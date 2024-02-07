On January 24, 2024, the Regulator published new guidance for trustees of schemes investing in private markets. The guidance follows on from the Mansion House reforms and makes clear that with the right advice and effective governance, such assets can play a valuable part in a diversified portfolio that aims to improve and protect saver benefits.

The Regulator expects trustees to act in the best interests of savers and that means properly considering the full range of investment options. The guidance calls on trustees to ensure they have an appropriate level of knowledge and understanding to be able to work with their advisers to fully consider how accessing private market assets may meet their needs. This includes setting objectives for their investment advisers relating to private market investment advice and improving outcomes for members.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.