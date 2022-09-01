The UK Government's Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, or Defra for short, provides, amongst many other things, investment in innovation, research and development. Part of this is their Farming Innovation Programme in which, through a variety of different competitions, and partnering with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), they provide investments to fund projects that benefit farmers, growers and foresters in England. Details of this Programme, and the various competitions, are provided in the link below.

The Feasibility Studies (round 2), and the Small R&D Partnership Projects (round 2) both opened today. We wish all entrants to these competitions good luck!

#Agritech #Defra #InnovationFunding #UKRI

All the competitions in the programme have been developed so that insights from science and business can be applied to challenges in agriculture and horticulture. We want to encourage this collaboration to develop solutions and improvements that can meet real environmental and industry challenges.

