ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Leading law firm for philanthropy and impact investing in Asia Pacific

As interest and activity in environmental, social and governance (ESG) and impact investing grows across the globe, our role in supporting businesses and families to achieve philanthropic aspirations and drive positive measurable change remains steadfast.

In doing so, we have recently earned awards for ‘Best Philanthropy Offering Of The Year' and ‘Best Impact Offering Of The Year' by WealthBriefingAsia in its inaugural Wealth For Good Awards. The awards aim to recognise leaders in the global wealth management industry that demonstrate a commitment to and pre-eminence in the crucially important areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG), impact investing, diversity and inclusion.

For the fourth consecutive year, we have also achieved multiple wins from WealthBriefingAsia for both the Asia Pacific Awards including ‘Best Real Estate Advice Of The Year' and ‘Best Tax Team Of The Year (Greater China); and the Greater China Awards including ‘Best Family Wealth Advisory Offering Of The Year' and ‘Best Real Estate Advisory Services Of The Year'.

We are honoured to receive these accolades, which are only possible through the thoughtful feedback of our clients and business partners.

We are thankful to everyone who has supported us, and we look forward to remaining as your trusted legal partner in the years to come.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.