Greece has always been one of the most desirable Mediterranean countries for British nationals to consider as a country to relocate when retiring. The Greek Golden Visa, a visa providing residency by investment, is aimed at non-European Union countries and developed to bring foreign direct investment ("FDI") to boost the Greek economy. The Greek Golden Visa offered one of the most economically viable visa options in Europe.

The central Mediterranean location and temperate climate and the diverse and beautiful landscapes ranging from sandy beaches in the coastal areas and the islands to the spectacular mountainous regions. One of the other attractions is the relaxed quality of life that Greece encompasses. The unique cultural history is a significant draw for many people, Greece has an extraordinary heritage unlike any other.

Investments Permitted under a Golden Visa

The investments that lead to a Greek Golden Visa are:

Real estate purchase, both residential or commercial, to the value of €250,000 and in some regions, such as Athens, Mykonos, Santorini and Thessaloniki, this rises to €500,000. The level of investment may rise to €800.000. In the case where a married couple buy a property jointly, the right of residency extends to both parties.

Share purchase from €400,000 in a share capital increase or bonds issued on a bond loan for Greek based companies listed on the Greek stock market.

A payment of at least €400,000 to a real estate investment company aiming to invest exclusively in Greece.

A minimum contribution of €400,000 to acquire shares of a private equity fund or to a venture fund provided the funds are invested exclusively in companies with headquarters or are established in Greece.

The purchase of Greek government bonds to a minimum of 400,000 euros and a residual maturity of at least three years from the time of purchase, through a credit institution based in Greece.

The deposit of €400,000 in a national credit institution for the minimum of one year with a standing order for its renewal

The purchase of shares, corporate bonds and/ or of Greek government bonds traded or available for trade on regulated markets or in multilateral trading facilities operating in Greece with a minimum value of €800,000.

The acquisition of stakes of a minimum value of €400,000 in a mutual fund established in Greece, or elsewhere, that intends to invest exclusively in shares, corporate bonds and/or in Greek government bonds.

The purchase of stakes or shares to the value of €400,000 in an alternative investment fund established in Greece or in another EU country that intends to invest exclusively in real estate in Greece.

Documentation required for an application

The documentation required to support an application for a Greek Golden Visa:

Four current colour passport size photographs of the applicant

Two copies of the application form

A valid passport

Evidence of medical insurance

Payment of the application fee

Evidence of a clear criminal record

A fee paid and obtained through the "e-Paravolo" platform

Whilst an applicant can submit an application themselves, it is highly recommended that you are guided by a Greek Lawyer, (dikigoros), this will ensure that there are no omissions in the application form and all the required documentation is present and valid.

Demetri Bezaintis, an associate, commented "The Greek Golden Visa is considered one of the most advantageous Golden Visas, it is extended to non-EU citizens. The Golden Visa renewal process requires the application to simply confirm that the property remains in their possession.

Benefits of a Golden Visa

Unfettered travel and short stays across the Schengen area which comprises of 26 European countries

There is no distinction between residential real estate and commercial real estate

After seven years of residency you may qualify for naturalisation in Greece

Direct family members can be included (family reunification) – spouse, minor children and direct accendants and descendants.

Minor children can benefit from the Greek educational system

