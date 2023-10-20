Join Stacey Lambert, Associate and Daniaal Afzaal from our Business Immigration team in their podcast as they discuss the latest changes in the world of business immigration.
In their October podcast, the team explores the changes to business immigration that were made effective from 4 October 2023, stemming from the Government's announcement earlier in the year, regarding increasing salaries within the public sector and how they would be partly funded by the increased fees charged to overseas migrants in terms of visa fees and other associated costs.
The team also look to the future and discuss what other possible changes are on the horizon.
