There is a long-established principle that liability for immigration breaches can transfer on the acquisition of a business, along with employees. The widening of the sponsorship net to bring most employment-related immigration into the Points Based System makes the Sponsor Management System the default mechanism for making timely notifications. Both buyers and sellers of businesses need to know their obligations and the risks of getting it wrong.

Change of business ownership and TUPE transfers from an Immigration Perspective

If there is a change in the ownership of your business, you may find workers are protected under TUPE or similar protection. Examples are:

Merger

Partial merger

Takeover

De-merger

Change in controlling shareholder occurs.

How does TUPE protection work for sponsored migrants?

The Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 as amended by the Collective Redundancies and Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) (Amendment) Regulations 2014 govern this so that the jobs of employees transferred to the new company and their terms and conditions of employment do not change. However, immigration permission does not transfer as seamlessly and action is likely be needed.

How should we consider this from a business immigration angle?

The provisions of TUPE or similar protection will also apply to workers sponsored by the business.

Therefore, the business acquiring the sponsored workers must hold a suitable and valid sponsor licence to continue the employment relationship. The acquiring business must ensure that it complies with its duties and obligations as a sponsor which will include notifying the Home Office that they accept responsibility for the sponsorship of these workers. If the acquiring business does not have licence. It has a shirt window in which to apply for one.

How does TUPE affect the immigration status of a sponsored worker?

Provided the correct reports are made via the Sponsor Management System (SMS) within time, and the workers title and duties remain the same, the sponsored workers should not need to apply for a new immigration permission.

However, a sponsor report may be required later if there are future changes in responsibility or salary changes. If a sponsored worker's role changes, it should always be considered whether a sponsor report is sufficient or if an application for leave to remain is needed to facilitate the change in employment.