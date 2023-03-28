The Tier 1 Investor Visa route closed to new applicants on 17 February 2022. However, individuals who entered the Tier 1 Investor Visa category before it was suspended (and who currently have limited leave to remain as a Tier 1 Investor) need to be aware of several important application deadlines. Failure to comply with these important Tier 1 Investor visa deadlines could result in the Investor being unable to extend their stay and/or settle in the UK.

Deadlines That Apply to All Tier 1 Investor Visa Holders

Tier 1 Investor Visa Extension Deadline

Individuals who already have entry clearance or leave to enter or remain as a Tier 1 Investor Migrant may apply to extend their stay as a Tier 1 Investor until 17 February 2026. After 17 February 2026 it will not be possible to apply for further leave to remain as a Tier 1 Investor.

If you hold a Tier 1 Investor visa you can, if you wish, apply to extend your stay in the Tier 1 Investor visa category from outside the UK. Advice from an immigration lawyer will ensure that your Tier 1 Investor visa extension application is prepared and submitted in accordance with Home Office requirements.

Tier 1 Investor Visa ILR Deadline

Individuals who already have further leave to remain as a Tier 1 Investor Migrant may apply for indefinite leave to remain as a Tier 1 Investor until 17 February 2028. After 17 February 2028 it will not be possible to apply for indefinite leave to remain as a Tier 1 Investor.

Indefinite Leave to Remain applications in the Tier 1 Investor category must always be made from within the UK.

Deadlines That Apply to Certain Tier 1 Investor Visa Holders

Tier 1 Investor visa granted on or before 28 March 2019

Extension of stay

If your initial Tier 1 Investor visa was granted on or before 28 March 2019, you wish to extend your stay and you have invested in UK Government bonds then you will need to submit your Tier 1 Investor visa extension application before 6 April 2023.

If you apply for an extension of your Tier 1 Investor visa on or after 6 April 2023 (and on or before the 17 February 2026 deadline) then your investment in UK government bonds will not count as a qualifying investment.

You can still apply for an extension of stay after 6 April 2023 (and until the 17 February 2026 deadline), but only if you move your qualifying investments out of UK Government bonds before 6 April 2023.

Indefinite leave to remain

If your Tier 1 Investor visa was granted on or before 28 March 2019, you wish to apply for indefinite leave to remain (having previously been granted an extension of stay) and you have invested in UK Government bonds then you will need to submit your Tier 1 Investor ILR application before 6 April 2025.

If you apply for settlement as a Tier 1 Investor on or after 6 April 2025 (and on or before the 17 February 2028 deadline) then your investment in UK government bonds will not count as a qualifying investment.

You can still apply for ILR as a Tier 1 Investor after 6 April 2025 (and until the 17 February 2028 deadline), but only if you move your qualifying investments out of UK Government bonds before 6 April 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.