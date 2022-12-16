Whilst the Ukraine war continues to impact the processing of visa applications, both inside and outside of the UK, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) have been working to clear outstanding applications. Some visa routes have seen wait times reduce recently, and whilst many are not yet back to pre-March 2022 processing times, these developments are glimmers of hope that other routes will soon follow.
The headlines
The processing times for applications submitted in the UK have slowly been decreasing over the past few weeks and it is likely that further improvements will be seen soon. Another welcome move from the UKVI has been the staggered re-opening of Super Priority and Priority processing for more routes.
Applications made inside the UK
The UKVI have advised that processing times can change weekly so please ensure you check the link for the latest timeframes. Please see here for more details and the latest UKVI information.
- Eight weeks current standard processing
- Priority processing is available
- Eight weeks current standard processing
- Priority processing may be available
- 16 weeks current standard processing
- Priority processing is available
- 16 weeks current standard processing
- Priority processing is available
Applications made outside the UK
For applications submitted outside the UK, there are some smaller signs of advancement back to usual standard processing times. One such development is for Student and most Work visas - which are back to three weeks. One route which has not yet seen much advancement in processing times are Family visa routes, which unfortunately continue to remain at 24 weeks.
The UKVI have advised that processing times can change weekly so please ensure you check the link for the latest timeframes. Please see here for more details and the latest UKVI information.
- Three weeks current standard processing
- Priority processing is available
- Three weeks current standard processing
- Priority processing is available
- Six weeks current standard processing – down from seven weeks
- Priority processing is available on a limited basis
- 24 weeks current standard processing
- Priority processing currently still not available
Looking ahead
The UKVI has indicated it is working towards clearing the delays as a matter of priority and to restoring Priority services to all visa categories as soon as possible.
