Whilst the Ukraine war continues to impact the processing of visa applications, both inside and outside of the UK, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) have been working to clear outstanding applications. Some visa routes have seen wait times reduce recently, and whilst many are not yet back to pre-March 2022 processing times, these developments are glimmers of hope that other routes will soon follow.

The headlines

The processing times for applications submitted in the UK have slowly been decreasing over the past few weeks and it is likely that further improvements will be seen soon. Another welcome move from the UKVI has been the staggered re-opening of Super Priority and Priority processing for more routes.

Applications made inside the UK

The UKVI have advised that processing times can change weekly so please ensure you check the link for the latest timeframes. Please see here for more details and the latest UKVI information.

Student visas: switch or extension Eight weeks current standard processing

Priority processing is available Family visas: switch or extension Eight weeks current standard processing

Priority processing may be available Skilled Worker visas: switch or extension 16 weeks current standard processing

Priority processing is available Health or Care Worker visas: switch or extension 16 weeks current standard processing

Priority processing is available

Applications made outside the UK

For applications submitted outside the UK, there are some smaller signs of advancement back to usual standard processing times. One such development is for Student and most Work visas - which are back to three weeks. One route which has not yet seen much advancement in processing times are Family visa routes, which unfortunately continue to remain at 24 weeks.

The UKVI have advised that processing times can change weekly so please ensure you check the link for the latest timeframes. Please see here for more details and the latest UKVI information.

Student visas Three weeks current standard processing

Priority processing is available Work visas Three weeks current standard processing

Priority processing is available Visit visas Six weeks current standard processing – down from seven weeks

Priority processing is available on a limited basis Family visas 24 weeks current standard processing

Priority processing currently still not available

Looking ahead

The UKVI has indicated it is working towards clearing the delays as a matter of priority and to restoring Priority services to all visa categories as soon as possible.

