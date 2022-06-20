We have made a significant hire within our Immigration team as Tanya Goldfarb joins us as a senior consultant solicitor to lead the expansion of our business immigration law practice. Tanya is a highly regarded immigration law specialist, who brings with her over 25 years of experience in UK immigration and nationality law, as well as significant business immigration expertise that spans all corporate and private client matters. Commended in Chambers and Partners as 'quick on her feet, streetwise, proactive and savvy', Tanya marks a very positive step in the development of our business immigration practice.

Tanya is instructed by multinationals, start-ups, and SMEs, and is entrusted to advise on the prevention of illegal working, risk management strategies and sponsorship. Tanya advises clients across a range of sectors, and is experienced in assisting with points-based system applications, Global Talent Visa applications, and right to work compliance. She also assists clients with complex matters where high level strategic planning is needed. With substantial experience and interest in the creative sector, Tanya acts for a wide spectrum of clients in this industry, from individuals to production companies, and is sought after for her innovative and practical approach.

Joint Heads of our Immigration, Asylum and Nationality team, Liz Barratt and Alison Stanley, comment:

We are delighted to have Tanya join our team. She is a highly respected and experienced lawyer with expertise that will greatly strengthen our business immigration practice. As a result, we look forward to further assisting clients with legal needs in this area. Tanya's skills, paired with her innovative approach to her work and dedication to providing the best possible service to clients make her the perfect fit for Bindmans, and we are pleased to have attracted such talent to the firm.

Tanya Goldfarb comments:

I am thrilled to be joining Bindmans LLP and leading the expansion of the firm's business immigration practice. The Bindmans Immigration team already has a reputation for excellence, alongside a hugely varied practice and diverse client base that I look forward to building on in years to come.

Visit Tanya's profile here to find out more.

