The UK's Accelerated Settlement Taskforce published its report on reforms to the settlement cycle on 28 March 2024. Mirroring the move by all North American markets to a T+1 cycle in May 2024 as well as ongoing EU consultations on a move to the same timing, the report points to consensus that the UK will need to adopt T+1 sooner rather than later. As the report points out, China has operated at T+0 for a number of years, and India has already moved to T+1.

Given that activities currently taking place on T+1 will consequently need to be completed by the end of Trade Date, a potential reduction in time (depending on location) of up to 83% compared with T+2 settlement could be a result of this shift. This means that operational considerations and changes will be paramount, and the report consequently recommends that:

market standards for onboarding new accounts should be established;

allocations, confirmations and trade level matching processes should be mandated for Trade Date;

operational changes for electronic processes for sharing standing settlement instructions will be required;

market standards should be established for settlement instructions on Trade Date;

market standards should also be established for securities lending recalls; and

timings, including CREST opening hours and the deemed end of Trade Date will also need to be revised.

The report also recommends close collaboration and alignment of the moves to T+1 between the UK and Europe, but also says that if timelines cannot be aligned, the UK should proceed in any event.

