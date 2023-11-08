The U.S. Department of Commerce has recently started an antidumping and countervailing investigation against foreign companies on imports of aluminium extrusions 15 countries are involved in this complex case, being Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The four countries related to the countervailing petitions are Indonesia, Mexico, China, and Turkey.

The Products under Consideration

The nature of products involved comprise of aluminium extrusions, which due to the variable nature of the shapes that can be created involves both solid and hollow profiles as well as rods, pipes, bars and tubes to name but a few. Such aluminium extrusions also are often subjected a range of finishes or fabrication processes. The application for such merchandise is extensive frequently involving the construction industry, road, rail and air sectors and is used widely in engineering.

An antidumping duty investigation was initiated to establish whether Italian aluminium extrusions are being sold unfairly at under value on October 24 this year by the U.S. Department of Commerce. A request for information by Wednesday 8 November, through the Quantity and Value Questionnaire. All submissions require to be accompanied by a Certificate of Accuracy from the company officials.

Antidumping and Countervailing

Antidumpling refers to the practice of "unfair competition" in two areas, the first is where an over production of merchandise is produced in one country and then exported to another market and sold at a considerably lower price than in the country in which they were produced. The second is where products are sold from their source considerably below the cost of production.

Vincenzo Senatore, senior partner, commented "due to the extremely small time frame the U.S. Department of Commerce has indicated that it is unlikely that an extension to the response to the Quantity and Value Questionnaire will be able to be extended." Vincenzo further pointed out "a failure to respond or provide the information as requested may have an adverse result in that the U.S. Department of Commerce may regard such as action as a failure to cooperate and could conclude that by not cooperating to the best of your ability it may infer that your failure to cooperate may be due to the fact that it is adverse to your interests."

The worldwide economy is experiencing unprecedented challenges arising from the recent pandemic and global conflict with companies from large conglomerates to small manufacturers struggling to maintain their position and viability. It is essential that a level playing field is maintained and attempts to skew the market with unfair competition is investigated. This complex area of law requires cross-border multi-jurisdictional expertise.

