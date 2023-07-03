We are delighted to sponsor Central Arc Angels this year and would encourage businesses and investors to connect through this valuable initiative.

Central Arc Angels (CAA) is a volunteer-run organisation supporting business founders seeking equity investment in Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, and Buckinghamshire. The group connects local founders with angel investors, while offering support, education, and training to help them become investment ready. CAA is not a fund, an advisor or syndicate but a group of professionals dedicated to supporting early-stage businesses, job creation, and economic growth.

CAA hosts pitch events that include dinner and guest speakers, creating an environment for post-pitch discussions and networking. They are supported by numerous organisations, including UKBAA, British Business Bank, SEMLEP, MK City Council, Arc Universities Group, and various banks and professional services.

Central Arc Angels focuses on ambitious founders with early-stage, high-growth businesses including those in innovation, technology and advanced engineering/manufacturing. However, they consider other sectors where they know an angel network might be interested. The pitch process involves an online interactive training session, an online practice pitch event, and a live pitch event. Mentors are assigned to successful applicants to help prepare for the live event.

For aspiring angel investors, CAA offers workshops on investing, tax breaks, and due diligence. These workshops take place a few weeks before the live pitch event and dinner. The investors and founders need to satisfy themselves that they have fully complied with any regulatory aspects of their relationship through undertaking their own due diligence and seeking professional advice.

Central Arc Angels measures success not only by investments but also by connecting people with other angels, funds, or organisations. Ian Murphy, founder of Bullet & Bone, successfully raised investment following a recent pitch event, and previous organisations have benefitted from connections created through the network.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.