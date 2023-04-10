ARTICLE

HMRC is experiencing an IT issue affecting some Goods Vehicle Movement Service (GVMS) users who are trying to add Customs Declaration Service (CDS) import declaration references to Goods Movement References (GMRs).

HMRC is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. In the meantime, it is invoking a limited business continuity plan to ensure goods can continue to flow.

This means that at GVMS locations, hauliers are advised to create a ‘declaration by conduct' GMR type where CDS declaration references cannot be added to a GMR. These can be validated by carriers as normal.

Hauliers moving goods with any document (such as a Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) permit) that needs to be processed by Border Force must still attend an Inland Border Facility or port inspection facility on arrival.

All goods that are permitted to move remain under customs control. CDS declarations can continue to be pre-lodged as normal., but where goods have moved under a declaration by conduct GMR, they must be manually arrived.

Please note, Border Force may continue to place holds on consignments of interest or controlled goods.

