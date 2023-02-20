If you currently use the CHIEF system for your export declarations, you will need to have moved to CDS by 30 November 2023.

The date you can start using CDS will depend on your set up and HMRC will be contacting you about this. To help you forward plan for the change, HMRC have listed the different starts dates below:

From late February 2023 - export declarants that only move goods through ports in the UK that use the Goods Vehicle Movement Service (GVMS) - also known as non-inventory linked ports - will be contacted with details of how to start making export declarations through the Customs Declaration Service using third-party software. Declarants that use Designated Export Place (DEP) movements will need to wait until September 2023.

- export declarants that only move goods through ports in the UK that use the Goods Vehicle Movement Service (GVMS) - also known as non-inventory linked ports - will be contacted with details of how to start making export declarations through the Customs Declaration Service using third-party software. Declarants that use Designated Export Place (DEP) movements will need to wait until September 2023. From May 2023 - we will contact export declarants that currently use the National Export System (NES) web service to submit export declarations on CHIEF to let them know how to start making export declarations through the Customs Declaration Service using our new 'Make an export declaration' online service.

- we will contact export declarants that currently use the National Export System (NES) web service to submit export declarations on CHIEF to let them know how to start making export declarations through the Customs Declaration Service using our new 'Make an export declaration' online service. From September 2023 - export declarants using inventory-linked ports and DEPs will be contacted with details of how to start making export declarations through the Customs Declaration Service using third-party software. All routes will be open for making declarations from September 2023.

- export declarants using inventory-linked ports and DEPs will be contacted with details of how to start making export declarations through the Customs Declaration Service using third-party software. All routes will be open for making declarations from September 2023. After 30 November 2023 - all export declarations need to be made through the Customs Declaration Service.

To make sure you receive updates and notifications about the Customs Declaration Service, please check that HMRC have your preferred email address by logging in here.

Checklist

If you have not already done so, you can carry out the following steps to prepare your business for making export declarations through the Customs Declaration Service:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.