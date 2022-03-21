P&O Ferries have today suspended their sailings until further notice and are making an announcement later today. This is causing major disruption at the ports and we don't know how long this will take to resolve.

We have contacted our customs clients to assist them in finding alternative arrangements and would like to share some information that may help other traders in the same situation.

If you are affected and need help booking alternative ferry services, please contact Freightlink on 01772 282 592 or visit them at freightlink.co.uk. Freightlink can book services with DFDS, Eurotunnel, Irish Ferries, Stena Line and Seatruck.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.