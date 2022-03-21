UK:
Important Update For Traders Moving Freight Via P&O Ferries
21 March 2022
Hillier Hopkins
P&O Ferries have today suspended their sailings until
further notice and are making an announcement later today. This is
causing major disruption at the ports and we don't know how
long this will take to resolve.
We have contacted our customs clients to assist them in finding
alternative arrangements and would like to share some information
that may help other traders in the same situation.
If you are affected and need help booking alternative ferry
services, please contact Freightlink on 01772 282 592 or visit them
at freightlink.co.uk. Freightlink can book
services with DFDS, Eurotunnel, Irish Ferries, Stena Line and
Seatruck.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
