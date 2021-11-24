From 1 January 2022 the new trading rule will apply. Full customs controls will apply to all goods being imported and exported between the EU and UK. Many businesses have already registered for the customs service however if you haven't yet registered click here to sign up.

From 1 January 2022 if you have not registered for the customs service and attempt to import or export goods you will not be able to:

Clear your good through customs

Cross the EU or UK border

Board a ferry or shuttle

Please note: to move goods to and from the EU you must have the correct personal identification, vehicle, cargo and customs documentation. If these are not provided correctly delays may apply.

As of 1 January 2022 businesses:

Will not be able to pass through a port with any goods unless you had received customs clearance at the port or you have been referred to an Inland Border Facility for the relevant checks

Need to agree roles and responsibilities for the customs process with your traders and have a clean line of communication

Won't be able to delay making import declarations for good they import from the EU to the UK

Make sure drivers take their goods for checks at a UK Inland Border Facility before they leave or when they arrive in the UK

We offer a full customs declarations and advisory service. The customs declaration service also includes a free to use online Customs Declaration Checker for imports and exports.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.