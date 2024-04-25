Stereolithography, also known as resin 3D printing, is an additive manufacturing technique where a laser beam is used to cure liquid resin layer-by-layer to create precise 3D objects. It's known for its accuracy, smooth surface finishes, and ability to produce complex interconnected parts which may be impossible to create using traditional manufacturing techniques.

A recent article published by TCT Magazine highlights work by Yuri, an innovative engineering company which supplies end-to-end solutions to provide biotech products formed in space. Yuri have developed stereolithographic 3D printed modules which are used within a fluidic system to distribute fluids required for microgravity research of biological samples.

The use of 3D printing to create these modules is a significant innovation. 3D printing allows for the creation of complex and intricate designs, which are essential for creating chambers and interconnected channels that can meet the specific needs of different experiments. The rapid prototyping that 3D printing allows also means that module designs can be quickly adapted to client's requirements, such that the time from design inception to final product is significantly reduced.

Additionally, the precise nature of 3D printing can be used to reduce material requirements, allowing the creation of modules that are lightweight and compact; which is particularly important for space based systems where every gram counts.

Although further research may be needed to determine the full capabilities and limitations of these 3D printed modules, this development represents a positive step forward for conducting biological experiments in microgravity environments, and it will be interesting to see what discoveries emerge in the coming years.

With 3D printing, Yuri has been able to add complexity and accuracy to the design of its ScienceShell fluidic systems, with intricate internal channels that 'precisely distribute' fluids between the tank and culture chamber.

