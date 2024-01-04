INTRODUCTION
Across the global insurance landscape, multiple megatrends are converging, changing the nature of risks that communities, entities and businesses are exposed to.
In our latest paper, we share how five megatrends will drive profound impact across the insurance industry and complex claims management in 2024 and beyond:
- Geopolitics
- Climate Change
- New Technologies
- Cyber-Security
- Urbanisation
As a result, insurers should now rethink their claims strategy
in order to thrive and remain competitive. We outline the steps
that insurers must take to prepare for these challenges.
DOWNLOAD THE FULL PAPER
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.