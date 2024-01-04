INTRODUCTION

Across the global insurance landscape, multiple megatrends are converging, changing the nature of risks that communities, entities and businesses are exposed to.

In our latest paper, we share how five megatrends will drive profound impact across the insurance industry and complex claims management in 2024 and beyond:

Geopolitics Climate Change New Technologies Cyber-Security Urbanisation

As a result, insurers should now rethink their claims strategy in order to thrive and remain competitive. We outline the steps that insurers must take to prepare for these challenges.



