This one hour webinar will provide a comprehensive and practical
guide to Trade Secrets, including pointers on when and how to
incorporate Trade Secrets into a wider IP strategy, examples and
discussion of key technology sectors, and best practice for
identifying, documenting, and protecting Trade Secrets to maximise
their value for the business. The presenters will cover:
1. What is a Trade secret and when is it useful?
A brief recap on the key features of Trade Secret provisions, including enforcement and jurisdiction questions, as well as guidance on how to decide whether a patent or Trade Secret is most appropriate for any given innovation.
2. Sector Specific examples – AI and Life Sciences
Particular considerations around the use of Trade Secrets to protect innovations in these key technology areas. With multiple sector specific factors to consider, including patentability and patent enforcement considerations, and the impact of sector regulation, the questions of how and when to use Trade Secret protection for AI and Life Sciences subject matter will be considered in more detail.
3. So what should I do?
The presenters will provide an overview of best practice for identifying, documenting, and securing Trade Secrets, including guidance from case law and considerations for eventual enforcement to ensure that the value of Trade Secrets is maximised.
Webinar attendees will come away with a deeper understanding of how Trade Secrets can be incorporated into their IP strategy, and the practical steps to take in developing or reinforcing their policies for managing and securing their business's Trade Secrets. Given the topics covered in this webinar it will have relevance to IP professionals globally.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.