The European Unitary Patent and the Unified Patent Court (UPC) are coming soon. Applicants for patents in Europe will have more choices than ever, as do owners of existing patents.

This webinar will discuss the merits of the Unitary Patent, its value for money and risks. Hand in hand with this will be a new court offering fresh opportunities for patent enforcement; although some patent owners might decide to opt out given that it is untested and the stakes are high.

Join Maucher Jenkins partners, Hugh Dunlop and Gerrit Schultz, for an expert review of the Unitary Patent, the UPC and their implications for patent owners.

