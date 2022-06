ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from UK

The Art Of The Pivot – Is It Time To Change Direction? Marks & Clerk Whether we realise it or not, it is more than likely most people have experienced at least one pivot at some point in their lives.

Neurim v Mylan – Is It Finally All Wrapped Up Or Is The Door Still Open For Round 3? EIP Following on from Mr Justice Meade's judgment on the preliminary issues in the re-match between Neurim (and Flynn) and Generics (UK) Ltd (now trading as Viatris but formerly Mylan) concerning a divisional patent...

The Natural Beauty Industry: Patenting Natural Products In Cosmetics Gill Jennings & Every The identification and use of naturally sourced ingredients is increasingly becoming a priority in the cosmetics industry.

Game, Set And Match To AI Marks & Clerk Now, I love tennis. I'm not a great player, but settling down to watch a five set thriller at a Grand Slam is my idea of time well spent.

Loonshot In Surgical Robotics - Patent Landscape Analysis EIP Robot-assisted surgery is a hot area in Medtech. The number of patent filings in robotic surgery system (patent classification A61B/34) has been increasing drastically since 2015.