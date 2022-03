ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

2. Angelopoulos, C.. Beyond the Safe Harbours: Harmonising Substantive Intermediary Liability for Copyright Infringement in Europe〔J〕. Intellectual Property Quarterly,2013,(3):264.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from UK

Cost Comparison: Unitary Patent & "Classic" European Patents Marks & Clerk One consideration when deciding between a Unitary Patent (i.e. a European Patent with Unitary effect) and a "classic" European patent

Russia Responding To Sanctions With Threats To Suspend IP Rights Marks & Clerk Russia has now responded to the economic sanctions recently imposed by various countries, following the military invasion of Ukraine.

AI & IP Consultation - Focus On Patents D Young & Co In view of the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in fields of research as diverse as drug discovery and automotive design, a consideration of inventorship issues arising from this use is warranted...

European Patents And The Shake-Up Of The Automotive Industry - Assessing Inventive Step D Young & Co The automotive industry is arguably going through the biggest transition in its history. One reason is the ongoing development of self-driving vehicles.

Is There A Future For Unitary SPCs? Marks & Clerk With the UPC now seemingly back in business, the European Commission has just announced a public call for evidence on the possibility of establishing a single system for granting SPCs.