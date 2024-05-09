The Index monitors car insurance price trends in the UK. It is compiled from anonymous data and uses the average of the five cheapest quotes received in response to all enquiries on Confused.com.

About the Car Insurance Price Index The Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index in association with WTW monitors car insurance price trends in the UK, with summary results published quarterly. All figures quoted are for comprehensive cover. The Index is compiled from anonymous applicant data and uses the average of the five cheapest prices received in response to all enquiries on Confused.com, one of the UK's leading comparison sites. The Index is one of the longest established in the industry, having collected data on pricing trends since the final quarter of 2006. Moreover, millions of new quotes contribute to each quarter's findings. This makes it the most comprehensive current insight into price trends, particularly as it is focused on the dominant price comparison channel.

We are pleased to bring you the first quarter 2024 edition of the Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index in association with WTW.

Motorists are now paying an average premium of £941, £54 less than three months ago, indicating prices might be starting to fall for the first time since a worldwide surge in inflation began in mid-2021.

The latest headlines include

Average UK car insurance prices have risen by 2% (£284) in the last 12 months.

However, premiums have on average fallen in the last three months by 5.4% (£54).

The average UK premium now stands at £941, an increase of £284 in 12 months.

Prices for 28-year-olds fell the most over the past three months, with premiums now 9.3% (£139) cheaper, taking their annual premiums to £1,353.

For the first time since the Index launched, the West Midlands becomes the most expensive region outside of the capital, with average premiums now costing £1,157.

43.2%

Increase in premiums in the last 12 months.

5.4%

Average uk car insurance prices fell in the fourth quarter.

