The ongoing conflicts and further geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, coupled with upcoming elections in a number of key countries including the US and the UK, make this a challenging year to predict the impact of such global events on the insurance sector.

Severe weather events will keep climate risks at the top of the insurance agenda, and the role of insurers in tackling the climate crisis will remain critical. There is no hiding from the rise of AI, and using AI responsibly, with regulation on the horizon. Is the insurance industry ready for AI?

2024 and beyond promises to be a complex landscape for the insurance market, requiring a vigilant approach to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

