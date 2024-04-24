London market professional indemnity insurance rates have shown a notable decrease of between 5-10% in recent months, accompanied by a noticeable increase in underwriter appetite. This trend is expected to extend into at least Q3 of 2024, reflecting a significant market correction in the professional indemnity insurance sector. We note this is largely a correction of the drastic rate increases many firms in the space experience from 2019-2022.

While rate reductions will not be as dramatic for firms who did not see major increases in their premiums during those years, they can expect some premium relief.

Reasons for the market decrease

Competitive market dynamics

The professional indemnity insurance market in London has become increasingly competitive, with insurers vying for market share by offering competitive rates, expanding their underwriting appetite and revisiting exclusions in an effort to retain and attract new clients. For example underwriters have begun to removing covid exclusions.

Improved loss experience

Insurers have experienced improved loss ratios and a reduction in claims frequency and severity in the professional indemnity insurance segment. This positive loss experience has allowed insurers to lower rates and broaden coverage terms to remain competitive in the market.

UK economic environment

The current economic environment and overall market conditions have contributed to a more favourable pricing environment for professional indemnity insurance in London. Insurers are adjusting their pricing strategies to reflect the risk exposure and market trends. London's approach to risk is in stark contrast to the hardening US insurance market, as US underwriters seeks rate increases in light of growing economic instability.

Technological advancements

The adoption of technology and data analytics tools has enhanced insurers' ability to assess risk more accurately and efficiently. This has led to improved underwriting decisions, reduced operational costs, and increased underwriter capacity and appetite.

As the market correction continues into Q3 of 2024, professional indemnity insurance buyers in London can benefit from competitive pricing, broader coverage options, and increased underwriter flexibility. It is essential for businesses to stay informed about market trends and work closely with their insurance brokers to capitalise on the favourable market conditions and secure comprehensive professional indemnity insurance coverage tailored to their specific needs.

