In this episode, our experts take a comprehensive look at registered index-linked annuities.

Since its inception in 2010, the registered index-linked annuity, or RILA, has grown significantly in popularity. It's a deferred annuity and a hybrid between a variable annuity and a fixed indexed annuity.

In this episode of (Re)thinking Insurance, Mark Mennemeyer is joined by Rick Hayes, Craig Michaud and Amber Ruiz to discuss their perspectives on RILAs. Our experts explore similarities and differences compared to other annuities, growth expectations, pricing, outlook and entering the RILA market.

Registered index-linked annuities: How they work, market growth, trends and outlook

CRAIG MICHAUD: When you're looking into entering a brand-new product market space, do some good research. Do your homework. And when it comes to a RILA, there's a lot of common things, and then maybe there's a few items that other products don't typically have.

MARK MENNEMEYER: Hello. Welcome to (Re)thinking Insurance. I'm your host Mark Mennemeyer, and the topic for today is RILA, which is a registered index-linked annuity. To talk about why this is such an important topic, I'm joined by three annuity experts, Rick Hayes, Craig Michaud, Amber Ruiz, so thanks to all of you for being here. I'd like to just start by asking you to briefly introduce yourself, and describe your background. And then just for fun so we can all get to know you a little bit better, pretend that you're on the receiving end of a free annuity, you're getting a nice income stream for life, tell us what you're going to spend it on. Rick, you want to go first?

