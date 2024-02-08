The Index monitors car insurance price trends in the UK. It is compiled from anonymous data and uses the average of the five cheapest quotes received in response to all enquiries on Confused.com.

We are pleased to bring you the fourth quarter 2023 edition of the Confused.com Car Insurance Price Index in association with WTW.

Car insurance premiums have now risen for nine straight quarters since the last three months of 2021, recording a price rise of 7.6% (£71) in the final quarter of 2023. The cumulative effect of these rises is that prices have risen by over 58.1% in the last year – another record.

The latest headlines include:

Premiums have on average risen by 58.1% (£366) in the last 12 months – an annual record.

Average UK car insurance prices rose by 7.6% (£71) in the final quarter.

The average UK premium now stands at £995, an increase of £366 in 12 months.

Drivers under 18 saw prices jump by £1423 (97.9%) compared to a year ago.

Drivers of cars valued between £25,000 and £40,000 have seen insurance price increases of up to 77% in the last 12 months.

