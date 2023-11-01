(Re)thinking Insurance: Season 3 Episode 14

Charlie Samolczyk is joined by Louise Smith and Taffy Jo Mayers for the next instalment of Talking Technology.

In this episode of Talking Tech, part of the Rethinking Insurance podcast, our host Charlie Samolczyk is joined by Louise Smith and Taffy Jo Mayers to discuss the future of digital trading and distribution.

The future of digital trading and distribution

Transcript for this episode:

LOU SMITH: What automation of digital and data has been able to do is power conversations.

CHARLIE SAMOLCZYK: Hello, and welcome to Talking Technology. I'm your host Charlie Samolczyk, and in Talking Technology, we explore the wide range of technology issues facing insurers, from AI and data science, through to open source solutions and cybersecurity. And we look at how we are helping our clients to tackle these issues.

In today's episode, we will be discussing the future of digital trading and distribution. And I am really pleased to be joined today by two of my colleagues, Taffy Jo Mayers, who leads our global commercial lines proposition. Welcome, Taffy Jo.

TAFFY JO MAYERS: Thank you.

