Handelsbanken is the second company to sign a deal with Wright Hassall at Olympus House following Towergate Insurance Brokers in 2020.
Phil Wilding, Managing Partner at Wright Hassall, said: "I'm really pleased to welcome Handelsbanken to Olympus House, which has been our proud home since 2007.
"Modern offices look very different from when we first moved in, and in recent years we have seen companies across the world – including Wright Hassall – embrace hybrid working, with most of our 240 staff able to work in a hybrid manner.
"This working style has enabled us to consolidate the office space that we need as a business, and use our premises differently. It has meant we have been able to release some of our surplus space to other local businesses, which ties in with our aspirations to support local businesses and enable their growth and success.
"We still have plenty of office capacity for all of our staff, including space for growth, which is very much on our agenda.
"Handelsbanken is a well-respected name within the banking sector and we are delighted to welcome another local business into our office space."
Andrew Jones, Partner within Wright Hassall's Real Estate division, said: "When this opportunity arose, it felt like a perfect match for both Handelsbanken and Wright Hassall. We look forward to working with them closely in the future."
Handelsbanken is a relationship bank which offers banking and financial support for customers ranging from individuals to large corporate and financial institutions.
Its Leamington Spa branch, which serves its south Warwickshire customer base, was previously based at Myton House in the town centre for a decade, with all 13 staff due to relocate to Olympus House mid-October.
Leamington Spa-based commercial property agency Wareing & Co acted on the deal on behalf of Handelsbanken.
Dani Coe, Branch Manager for Handelsbanken Leamington Spa, said: "Moving to Olympus House is a natural step to accommodate our expanding team of relationship bankers in order to support even more customers in the local community.
"It not only provides a fantastic location for us with excellent parking for our customers, but almost double the office space as our previous site, alongside a welcoming open-plan office space which allows our team to be all on one floor.
"We are very thankful to Wright Hassall and Wareing & Co for helping with our move."
Jonathan Blood, Wareing & Co Company Director, said: "We have worked with Wright Hassall for a number of years now to help complete our own transactions, so it's fitting that we secured the deal for Handelsbanken to move into Olympus House.
"The space and amenities fitted Handelsbanken requirement's perfectly, and we hope the team enjoy settling into their new office."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.