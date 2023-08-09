Data Science and the UK Insurance Industry

In this video, Tim Rourke explains the key challenges insurers in the UK face when embedding data science into their organisations.

The proliferation of data available to insurers presents new and exciting opportunities across the value chain.

As a data rich industry, insurance is bursting with more opportunities than most sectors to use data and analytics to improve business performance and customer experience. Many insurers have taken steps in this direction - some very successfully, some less so.

There are a number of key challenges insurers need to be aware of.